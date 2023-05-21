ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

SingPost seeks logistics comeback as mail slides into red

Deal for Australia's FHM aims to bolster position in cutthroat market

Australia's Freight Management Holdings is at the core of Singapore Post's pivot to logistics. (Photo courtesy of Singapore Post)
MAYUKO TANI, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore Post is betting its future on a pivot to logistics as shrinking demand for mail delivery drives the venerable company to another foray into a fiercely competitive sector.

SingPost's postal and parcel business logged an operating loss of 15.9 million Singapore dollars ($11.8 million) for the fiscal year ended in March. The business' first-ever loss was attributed to customers' digital shift during the pandemic and rising fuel and labor costs. The company's overall net profit tumbled 70% to SG$24.7 million.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close