Singapore Air and ANA deepen tie-up in 6 Asia markets

TOKYO -- Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways, widely seen as Asia's top two airlines, have signed a "joint venture" agreement that expands the cooperation between the carriers in their home markets as well as in Australia, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The agreement allows the two Asian airlines to align their flight schedules for seamless connectivity, offer coordinated fares and expand tie-ups between their frequent flyer programs. It goes beyond their current partnership that centers on code-sharing and mutual lounge access. The new partnership is known as a joint venture in the aviation industry.

Singapore Airlines is the first Asian joint-venture partner for Japan's ANA, part of ANA Holdings. Both face rising competition from Southeast Asian budget carriers in Asia's growing air travel market.

"We have worked closely with Singapore Airlines for many years and we are excited to take this partnership one step further," said ANA President Yuji Hirako.

Joint ventures "are the most effective form of partnership," Hirako said.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said that through the partnership, "Customers would be able to enjoy increased flight frequencies and travel convenience, and access the strong connectivity at both the Singapore and Tokyo air hubs, while enjoying the industry-leading products and services ANA and SIA are renowned for."

Code-sharing allows airlines to sell seats on their partner's planes. But it stops short of letting carriers align their flight timetables to allow seamless connections, such as a Singapore Airlines flight arriving at a Tokyo airport in time for an ANA domestic flight to another part of Japan.

The previous tie-up also did not allow the two carriers to coordinate their air fares and simultaneously offer discounts. Such measures require permission from authorities to comply with antitrust laws, so the latest joint venture agreement would need to be approved by regulators.

Singapore Airlines was recognized as the best airline in Asia in 2019 by Skytrax, while ANA was No. 2.