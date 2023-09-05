ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Singapore's PSA sees EU Green Deal as growth opportunity

Port operator invests in Europe amid sluggish container shipping growth

In July, PSA invested in the German port of Duisburg, buying a 22% stake in Duisburg Gateway Terminal (DGT), which is intended to be Europe’s first 100% climate-neutral inland container terminal when it becomes operational in 2024.
JENS KASTNER, Contributing writer

HAMBURG, Germany -- PSA International, a port operator and logistics services provider owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, is looking to take advantage of opportunities created by Europe's green logistics push as it copes with a slowdown in global container shipping growth.

The company's recent European investments include a deal in July to buy 22% of Duisburg Gateway Terminal (DGT), a facility at the German port that is intended to be Europe's first 100% climate-neutral inland container terminal when it becomes operational at the end the second quarter of 2024.

