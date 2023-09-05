Singapore's PSA sees EU Green Deal as growth opportunity

HAMBURG, Germany -- PSA International, a port operator and logistics services provider owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, is looking to take advantage of opportunities created by Europe's green logistics push as it copes with a slowdown in global container shipping growth.

The company's recent European investments include a deal in July to buy 22% of Duisburg Gateway Terminal (DGT), a facility at the German port that is intended to be Europe's first 100% climate-neutral inland container terminal when it becomes operational at the end the second quarter of 2024.