Sounds of safety: Japan rail operator 'listens' for accidents

OSAKA -- Along the tracks of the Sanyo shinkansen bullet train connecting Osaka and the southern island of Kyushu, high-quality sound microphones are curiously affixed to the fencing.

The mics are a part of a monitoring system, developed by NTT Data and JR West, a train operator serving the Osaka area, designed to quickly identify potential problems with trains.

JR West, formally known as West Japan Railway, in March of last year launched a trial run of the program.

The system uses artificial intelligence to identify the sound of undercarriages that need repair. If the AI picks up an abnormal sound, the information is relayed to an inspector, who will decide whether to halt operations.

The innovation was prompted by a 2017 near miss event in which a 14cm crack was discovered in the undercarriage of a Nozomi bullet-train car on the Sanyo line. Although train staff heard strange sounds and noticed a burning odor, the train continued to operate. When the crack was finally discovered by a crew, it was just 3cm short of completely severing the steel frame of the train.

Besides preventing a similar problem in the shinkansen line, JR West is looking to apply this new type of data analysis in the maintenance of all trains and equipment ahead of other rail operators.

Osaka Metro's Umeda Station: The Kansai region has historically been the center of innovation in Japan's otherwise conservative railroad industry. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)

The company operates nearly 5,000 km of railway in western Japan, making it imperative to improve the precision of maintenance to ensure safety while keeping down costs.

"We have maintained rail carriages and equipment based on hours of use, but with data analysis, we can monitor them individually," said Hideo Okuda, corporate officer at JR West.

Similar data analysis is employed to predict the breakdowns of nearly 600 ticket machines and ticket gates in the Kobe area, west of Osaka. Every morning, servers collect data relating to the frequency of operation along with the types of problems and the time of occurrence. Trends based on a year's worth of data help forecast breakdowns for each individual ticket machine and gate.

By predicting potential malfunctions beforehand, repair staff can deal with problems in a timely fashion, reducing work time and avoiding service disruptions.

Regular inspections, now conducted once every one to three months, can be done once every six months. JR West is considering fully rolling out data-based maintenance as early as this spring.

Furthermore, the company is trying to set up a network to collect uniform data to manage via the internet all equipment used in its six service lines in greater Osaka.

A data-collection device is installed every kilometer or so along the tracks to monitor conditions at signals and crossings using sensors and cameras. This will allow JR West to stop relying on manned inspections, which could alleviate its staff shortage.

The rail operator also expects to save money with the new system, predicting a 500 million yen ($4.8 million) reduction in electric costs alone across the region in fiscal 2030.

Competition among private rail operators in the greater Osaka region has led to innovation ahead of Tokyo.

Greater Osaka, which includes Kyoto, has historically been the center of innovation in Japan's otherwise conservative railroad industry. Unlike in Tokyo, where the government wields significant influence in infrastructure development, the region's rail industry has been led first and foremost by the private sector.

The region is home to Nankai Electric Railway, whose predecessor was Japan's first fully privately funded railway. Many other private operators like Hankyu, Hanshin Electric Railway and Kintetsu Railway also operate here.

Speed is crucial when it comes to adopting AI and other digital technologies. "We're taking an agile approach" by conducting numerous tests and installations over a short period of time, a JR West executive said.