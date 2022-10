SEOUL -- A recent decision by the Seoul High Court highlighted a seeming inconsistency in previous South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approach to economic policy.

The court on Sept. 29 ruled in favor of Socar, a company described as South Korea's answer to Uber, finding that its ride-hailing service was legal. The result provided support for the argument that Moon's administration, prioritizing votes from the taxi industry, had arbitrarily tried to legislate the service out of business.