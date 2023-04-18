ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

South Korea's main airport bets on smart handling of cargo

Incheon International is bolstering capacity to handle broader range of goods

Lee Sang-yong, executive director of Incheon International Airport Corp.'s Logistics Group, poses during an interview on April 12. Lee says cargo handling and processing has become increasingly complex. (Photo by Steven Borowiec)
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

INCHEON, South Korea -- South Korea's largest airport is aggressively investing in smart cargo-handling infrastructure with the goal of consolidating its position as a global logistics hub, its logistics chief told Nikkei Asia.

The airport is expanding automated systems to more efficiently process incoming shipments from e-commerce companies and reduce the need for human staff, thereby warding off labor shortages, Lee Sang-yong, executive director of Incheon International Airport Corp.'s Logistics Group, said in a recent interview.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close