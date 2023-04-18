South Korea's main airport bets on smart handling of cargo

INCHEON, South Korea -- South Korea's largest airport is aggressively investing in smart cargo-handling infrastructure with the goal of consolidating its position as a global logistics hub, its logistics chief told Nikkei Asia.

The airport is expanding automated systems to more efficiently process incoming shipments from e-commerce companies and reduce the need for human staff, thereby warding off labor shortages, Lee Sang-yong, executive director of Incheon International Airport Corp.'s Logistics Group, said in a recent interview.