ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

South Korean airlines to boost Japan service as entry restrictions ease

Three carriers to more than double flights on October restart of visa-free tourism

Korean Air will more than double its Japan flights in October. (Photo courtesy of Korean Air)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Three major South Korean airlines will ramp up service to Japan as the country moves to accept visa-free tourists again on Oct. 11, with the number of flights to more than double by the end of that month.

Korean Air Lines plans to increase Japan flights to 60 round trips a week from the current 28. It will fly two round trips daily between Incheon near Seoul and Narita Airport outside Tokyo as well as Kansai Airport serving Osaka starting on Oct. 11. Service to Fukuoka and Sapporo will be launched with the switch to a winter schedule on Oct. 30. Incheon-Nagoya and Busan-Narita flights will be increased as well.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close