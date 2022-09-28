South Korean airlines to boost Japan service as entry restrictions ease

SEOUL -- Three major South Korean airlines will ramp up service to Japan as the country moves to accept visa-free tourists again on Oct. 11, with the number of flights to more than double by the end of that month.

Korean Air Lines plans to increase Japan flights to 60 round trips a week from the current 28. It will fly two round trips daily between Incheon near Seoul and Narita Airport outside Tokyo as well as Kansai Airport serving Osaka starting on Oct. 11. Service to Fukuoka and Sapporo will be launched with the switch to a winter schedule on Oct. 30. Incheon-Nagoya and Busan-Narita flights will be increased as well.