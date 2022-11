JAKARTA -- A mechanical failure and pilots who were not put through a specific kind of training contributed to the fatal crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight into the Java Sea in January 2021, investigators said Thursday.

The 26-year-old Boeing 737 500 crashed 13 minutes after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta airport outside Jakarta on Jan. 9, 2021. It was en route to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan Province. All 62 people on board were killed.