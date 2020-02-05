Stranded princess: Ship and 3,700 aboard wait for nod to dock

TOKYO -- A cruise ship that carried a Hong Kong man infected with the new coronavirus remained quarantined Tuesday off the port of Yokohama as Japanese health officials conducted a second day of screening on the 3,700 people aboard.

Some individuals on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship reported feeling ill, and one person was taken to a Yokohama-area hospital early Tuesday to treat a possible stroke. The vessel could be allowed to pull into port Wednesday at the earliest to release passengers cleared by quarantine officers.

The quarantine was enacted after an elderly passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for the virus at a hospital near his home Saturday. The man, who was on vacation in Japan, boarded the Diamond Princess at Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong five days later.

The man had developed a cough before taking part in the cruise. The passenger temporarily alighted when the vessel docked at the Japanese port city of Kagoshima, a Japanese government source said.

Officials have identified the bus that the man boarded while in Kagoshima, and are checking whether other passengers of the vehicle are infected.

A social media post by someone claiming to be on the Diamond Princess said the captain informed those on the ship about the infected passenger through an internal broadcast. The crew urged people to wash their hands constantly, according to the posting.

The Diamond Princess carries more than 2,600 passengers along with a crew exceeding 1,000. Carnival Japan, which runs the Diamond Princess, says that restaurants and other services appear to be operating normally. The company has received no specific reports of turmoil aboard the ship, a spokesperson said.