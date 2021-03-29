ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Suez Canal ship 'now moving,' owner says

Vessel still not fully afloat as work continues to clear vital shipping lane

The Ever Given has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Mar. 23.   © Planet Labs/AP
MAO KAWANO and AKANE OKUTSU, Nikkei staff writers | Middle East

EHIME, Japan/TOKYO -- The Ever Given, the ship that has been stranded in the Suez Canal for almost a week, is now moving -- raising hope that an end is in sight to a blockage of one of the world's busiest maritime lanes.

As reports emerged from Egypt that the ship was now moving, Shoei Kisen, the ship's Japanese owner, told Nikkei that the bow of the Ever Given has "turned slightly." The vessel is still not fully afloat, the company said.

Despite the initial hope to rescue the ship on Saturday, the grounded part of the ship was "heavier than expected," Toshiaki Fujiwara, senior managing director, told Nikkei. "That was why it was not successful" over the weekend, he said.

Inchcape Shipping Services, a provider of maritime services, earlier said in a tweet that the Ever Given, a containership 400 meters long and weighing more than 200,000 tons, "was successfully re-floated at 04:30" local time.

"She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known," Inchcape said.

The ship became stranded in the canal on March 23, bringing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes to a standstill and sparking fears of disruption to world trade. About 12% of global trade goes through Suez.

Teams using excavators and tugs were battling to free the ship and hoping they could make enough headway for the vessel to float on a rising tide.

If not then Egypt's government has been preparing to contemplate removing the cargo from the vessel -- a complex and time-consuming operation that would involve handling thousands of containers far from the usual port facilities.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more