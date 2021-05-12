ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Tata-backed Vistara readies Delhi-Tokyo flights amid virus surge

Direct service to start in June as Japan tightens entry rules

Vistara's weekly service between Delhi and Tokyo's Haneda Airport starts June 16. (Photo from Vistara's Facebook account)
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | India

MUMBAI -- Vistara, a full-service carrier backed by Indian conglomerate Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will begin direct flights between Delhi and Tokyo next month despite growing business uncertainty from surging COVID-19 cases in India.

"Far East has been an extremely important geography for our global expansion from the beginning for its tremendous growth potential," Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said.

The new weekly service will begin June 16 and bring travelers from India straight to Haneda Airport, which is much closer to downtown Tokyo than Narita Airport.

But the outlook for the new route is murky. New coronavirus cases in India are breaking daily records as variants run rampant. Japan tightened restrictions for travelers from India, Pakistan and Nepal this week, requiring them to quarantine at government-designated facilities for six days instead of the previous three. The ban on entry into Japan remains in place for foreign visitors.

Vistara, which launched operations in 2015, is a 51-49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Japan Airlines is among its code-sharing partners.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more