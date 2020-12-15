ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

Tata seeks to buy cash-strapped Air India, as do airline workers

Government says 'multiple' expressions of interest received by deadline

An Air India Airbus A320-200 takes off: Sources say Tata Group, which founded the carrier in 1932, seeks to regain the airline.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian conglomerate Tata Group and a consortium including Air India employees expressed interest in buying the beleaguered state-run airline by Monday's deadline for entries, sources familiar with the development say.

The government, making a second attempt to sell Air India after a failure last year, extended the deadline for expressions of interest several times this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and is now expected to announce a short list of bidders by Jan. 5.

An acquisition by Tata would expand the group's aviation business, which includes low-cost AirAsia India and full-service airline Vistara, run in joint ventures with Malaysia's AirAsia and Singapore Airlines, respectively.

It also would mark Air India's return to the salt-to-software conglomerate after 67 years. The airline was founded by Tata in 1932 before being nationalized in 1953.

A group of over 200 Air India employees also submitted an expression of interest for a 51% stake in the airline, in an arrangement that would leave a "private financier" with the remaining 49%, one of the sources told Nikkei Asia without elaborating. According to local media, the private partner bidding with Air India employees is the U.S.-based fund Interups.

India's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management tweeted after the 5 p.m. deadline that "multiple expressions of interest have been received for strategic disinvestment of Air India," adding that "the transaction will now move to the second stage." The department did not identify the interested parties.

Air India had a debt of about 583 billion rupees ($7.92 billion at current rates) at the close of the financial year ended March 2019. Following the failure of the previous sale attempt, the government decided to cut the company's debt in half and move about 295 billion rupees to Air India Assets Holding, a special purpose vehicle, to relieve the burden on the airline.

The government tweaked the bidding parameters in late October, saying the process would be based on the airline's enterprise value instead of equity value. Enterprise value includes the equity value, debt as well as cash with the company, while equity value measures the value of the firm's shares.

"In simple terms, it means that the bidder will have to say how much debt he would be able to carry along with Air India," civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said Oct. 29. "Whatever enterprise value he quotes, 15% of that he will have to give as cash [to the government] and remaining 85% he will have to take [as] debt along with Air India."

Air India has incurred losses since its 2007 merger with fellow state-owned domestic carrier Indian Airlines, weighed down by competition from private budget airlines such as InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo, as well as rising fuel prices and high debt servicing costs.

In the previous attempt to sell Air India, the government drew no expressions of interest to divest a 76% stake. This was due mainly to the carrier's huge debt, and also because of the government's plan to retain a 24% stake, which would have given it a presence on the airline's board and a crucial say in key decisions.

The government has now put all of its stake on offer. The plan also includes selling off the carrier's low-cost arm, Air India Express, and its 50% stake in Air India SATS Airport Services, a ground-handling joint venture with Singapore's SATS.

