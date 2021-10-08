Tata set to acquire Air India

NEW DELHI -- Tata Sons, the holding company of India's largest conglomerate Tata Group, has won the bid to acquire Air India, the government announced on Friday, bringing the drawn out process of selling the debt-ridden state-run airline near to a conclusion.

Apart from Tata, a consortium led by Ajay Singh, founder of budget carrier SpiceJet, had also submitted a bid for Air India.

The government began its second attempt to sell the airline last year, after a previous effort in 2018 to unload 76% of its stake failed to draw any buyers. This time the government put its entire stake on offer. The selloff will also dispose of the carrier's budget arm, Air India Express, and its 50% stake in Air India SATS Airport Services, a ground-handling joint venture with Singapore's SATS.

The deadline for expressions of interest was extended several times last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, after which it received final bids in December. The deadline for submission of bids was Sept. 15.

Air India has incurred losses since its 2007 merger with fellow state-owned domestic carrier Indian Airlines, as it struggled to compete with private budget airlines, as well as rising fuel prices and high debt servicing costs.

Due to the airline's "accumulated debt of about 600 billion rupees ($8.1 billion), its financial position is in a very fragile condition," the government said last year while kicking off the second sale attempt.

Tata's purchase of the airline will expand its aviation business, which already includes budget carrier AirAsia India and full-service airline Vistara, which are run as joint ventures with Malaysia's AirAsia and Singapore Airlines, respectively. It will also mark Air India's return to the conglomerate after nearly seven decades. The airline was founded by Tata in 1932, before being nationalized in 1953.

As of January last year, Air India, along with Air India Express, had a fleet of 146 aircraft, 82 of which it owned. Air India flew to 98 destinations, 56 domestic and 42 international, and reached 75 additional destinations through code-sharing agreements with other airlines. The two carriers employed 17,984 people, 9,617 of whom were permanent according to a government statement.