Transportation

Thai Airways plans to double fleet with focus on India: CEO

Time for company to expand, according to 40-year veteran Chai

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways International, has unveiled a new growth plan for the airline as it emerges from restructuring. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca)
KOSUKE INOUE, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai Airways International, which sought bankruptcy protection in 2020 due to inefficient management and a sharp deterioration in its business because of COVID-19, is about to spread its wings wide again.

"We have to grow," said CEO Chai Eamsiri, who has nearly 40 years of experience in the airline industry, in an interview with Nikkei Asia. "Otherwise, we will not be able to compete with other international airlines." He added that the airline will double the size of its fleet, which had shrunk under its restructuring plan, as it enters a new phase of expansion.

