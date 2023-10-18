Thailand, Vietnam and neighbors compete in airport expansion race

BANGKOK/HANOI -- Southeast Asian countries are rushing to expand their major airports to meet rising domestic demand as well as attract foreign investment and travelers to boost economic growth, although some plans are raising concerns about over- investment.

According to Nikkei research into expansion plans for airports near the capital cities of seven countries in the region -- Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Cambodia -- total annual passenger handling capacity will reach at least 653 million people by 2030, nearly doubling from the 336 million people as of January 2023.