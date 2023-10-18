ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Thailand, Vietnam and neighbors compete in airport expansion race

Airlines' passenger capacity for seven Southeast Asian nations to double by 2030

A satellite terminal opened at Thailand's Suvarnabhumi Airport near Bangkok in September. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
KOSUKE INOUE and YUJI NITTA, Nikkei staff writers | ASEAN

BANGKOK/HANOI -- Southeast Asian countries are rushing to expand their major airports to meet rising domestic demand as well as attract foreign investment and travelers to boost economic growth, although some plans are raising concerns about over- investment.

According to Nikkei research into expansion plans for airports near the capital cities of seven countries in the region -- Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Cambodia -- total annual passenger handling capacity will reach at least 653 million people by 2030, nearly doubling from the 336 million people as of January 2023.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more