SEOUL -- Members of Hyundai Motor's 46,000-strong labor union are threatening to go on strike, which would be the automaker's first walkout in four years. They are demanding higher wages and bonuses as well as an extension of the retirement age and more investment by the company in local production. They have already voted in favor of a walkout but have so far not followed through as negotiations continue.
Transportation
The Hyundai Motor labor dispute: 5 things to know
Strike threat hangs over union demand for more pay, extension of retirement age