TOKYO -- A section of Japan's busiest expressway connecting Tokyo and Nagoya will be set aside for self-driving trucks in 2024 as part of government plans to cope with a severe shortage of drivers in this rapidly aging nation.

The self-driving lane will run along a section of the Shin-Tomei Expressway, covering some 100 kilometers between Numazu and Hamamatsu -- two cities on the south side of Mt Fuji -- sources told Nikkei.