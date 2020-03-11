ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

Tokyo-Osaka bullet train ridership falls by 'unprecedented' 56%

Coronavirus crisis threatens $38m in daily revenue for JR Tokai

SAKI HAYASHI, Nikkei staff writer
A bullet train travels the Tokaido Shinkansen line past Mount Fuji in February. Ridership took a sharp turn downward in March.   © Kyodo

NAGOYA -- Ridership on Japan's busiest bullet train line plummeted 56% on the year in early March, the biggest drop in at least 33 years, as a widening coronavirus outbreak disrupted travel.

The current decline in ridership on the Tokaido Shinkansen, which connects Tokyo with Osaka, surpasses the 20% fall in March 2011, when Japan suffered a deadly earthquake and tsunami.

"These numbers are severe on an unprecedented level," Shin Kaneko, president of Central Japan Railway, told reporters on Tuesday after the company released the data for the nine days to Monday.

"We never anticipated it would happen to this extent from the latter half of February," Kaneko added.

Ridership last month declined by only 8% on the year. The deepening slump comes as events are canceled or scaled back nationwide at the urging of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government. In one prominent example, the spring sumo tournament in Osaka is being held without spectators this week and next.

JR Tokai, as the rail operator is also known, planned to run more trains during the spring break season, but Kaneko said the company was now "considering changes."

With revenue from rail transport averaging nearly 4 billion yen ($38.3 million) a day during normal times, a prolonged slump also could force JR Tokai to revise its earnings forecast.

The 56% drop is the worst on record going back to 1987, when the Japan National Railways was broken up and privatized.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media