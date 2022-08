TOKYO -- East Japan Railway will shrink its rail workforce by about 10% over the coming years to bring it in line with sluggish commuter traffic, in the industry's first big post-pandemic retrenchment plan.

JR East's rail business -- the country's biggest -- now employs about 34,000 of the group's 71,000 employees. The operator of Tokyo's Yamanote line aims to cut this share to fewer than 30,000, President Yuji Fukasawa told Nikkei.