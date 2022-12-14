Toyota and CP Group partner on carbon neutrality in Thailand

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor will work with Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group on ways to achieve carbon neutrality, such as producing hydrogen from farm waste and improving efficiency of logistics.

The move, announced on Wednesday, comes as the Japanese carmaker works to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian nation, where rival carmakers including BYD of China and Tesla of the U.S. are going on the offensive amid a rapid shift to electric vehicles. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is currently in Thailand, where the company is competing in a 25-hour endurance motor race scheduled for this weekend.