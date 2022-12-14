ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Toyota and CP Group partner on carbon neutrality in Thailand

Japanese carmaker expands local ties as EV shift brings rivals to the market

Toyota Motor will work with Thai conglomerate CP Group to explore actions aimed at enhancing carbon neutrality in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor will work with Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group on ways to achieve carbon neutrality, such as producing hydrogen from farm waste and improving efficiency of logistics.

The move, announced on Wednesday, comes as the Japanese carmaker works to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian nation, where rival carmakers including BYD of China and Tesla of the U.S. are going on the offensive amid a rapid shift to electric vehicles. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is currently in Thailand, where the company is competing in a 25-hour endurance motor race scheduled for this weekend.

