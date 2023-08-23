U.S.-Asia airfare soars amid staff shortages and rising costs

FRANKFURT, Germany -- The price of international flights has skyrocketed compared with before the pandemic, especially between the U.S. and Asia, as capacity constraints driven by staff shortages are compounded by high costs for jet fuel.

American flight-booking site Hopper said this month that it sees round-trip airfare on U.S.-Asia routes averaging $1,417 this summer, up 59% from the pre-COVID level of summer 2019. Ticket prices between the U.S. and Europe are expected to average $813, a 7% increase over the same period.