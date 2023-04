NEW YORK -- Nearly four months after China reopened its borders, nonstop commercial flights to and from the U.S. remain down 94% from pre-pandemic levels even as American carriers seen a rebound in travel to other Asian destinations.

Eighty-five flights are scheduled across 10 routes from the U.S. to mainland China this month, compared with the 1,506 across 50 routes that flew in April 2019, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.