HANOI -- Vietnam Airlines risks being delisted from the local stock exchange, a troubling development for the company as waning COVID-19 concerns have seen air passenger volumes start to recover.

The company posted a net loss of 10.37 trillion dong ($439.6 million) in the year ended December 2022, breaching delisting criteria for the third consecutive year. The latest earnings figure was not significantly less than the net loss of 13.28 trillion dong Vietnam Airlines posted a year earlier.