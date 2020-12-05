ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

Vietnam budget airlines Vietjet and Bamboo call for government aid

Struggling private sector seeks same treatment as state-run flag carrier

A Bamboo Airways Airbus A321: The Vietnamese low-cost carrier has reportedly sought government aid.
TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HANOI -- Vietjet, Vietnam's largest low-cost airline, and rival Bamboo Airways have asked the government for financial assistance as they grapple with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vietjet Vice President Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong asked for 4 trillion dong ($172 million) in low-interest loans, saying that carriers in Thailand and China have already received state aid, according to local media. The airline has already slashed employee pay by 50%, among other cost cuts.

The request calls on Hanoi to provide the same support to private-sector airlines that it has offered to state-run Vietnam Airlines.

Bamboo, which launched in January 2019, is also seeking low-interest financing, as well as the continuation of breaks on takeoff and landing fees and fuel costs.

The Transport Ministry has begun considering options to help the country's private-sector airlines.

Vietnam has fared better than many other Asian nations during the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic flights largely returned to normal by the end of May, but airlines still face a tough environment.

Passenger volume has remained far below last year's levels, and no time frame has been given for the resumption of international flights, which were halted in March.

Vietnam's National Assembly in November approved a 12 trillion dong rescue package for Vietnam Airlines, including low-interest loans and the issuance of new stock to existing shareholders.

Talks with other stakeholders on the proposal are now underway. The carrier is expected to book a net loss of around 15 trillion dong for 2020.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close