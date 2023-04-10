VinFast electric taxis to make Vietnam debut ahead of EV rules

HO CHI MINH CITY -- A stream of blue electric vehicles will trickle onto Vietnamese streets on Friday for the launch of taxi services by Green and Smart Mobility (GSM), a new company founded by the chairman of EV maker VinFast, as Vietnam pushes for all cab drivers to go electric.

Starting with 600 VinFast cars in Hanoi, GSM plans to bring taxis to five locations in 2023, it said on Saturday. The founder, Pham Nhat Vuong, also founded VinFast parent Vingroup, which hopes to list its EV arm in the U.S.