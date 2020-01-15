ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Transportation

Vingroup scraps airline plans to focus on cars

Announced six-plane fleet was never ordered, reports say

TOMOYA ONISHI, Nikkei staff writer
Vingroup launched Vietnam's first domestic car brand in June.   © Reuters

NHA TRANG, Vietnam -- Vingroup will cancel plans to enter the aviation business and concentrate its resources on technology development and manufacturing, Vietnam's largest conglomerate said Tuesday.

The company had announced last summer the formation of carrier Vinpearl Air, which was slated to begin operating this year with a six-plane fleet. It did not order any aircraft before the venture was abandoned, according to local media.

The decision follows a rush of new entrants into Vietnam's aviation market that has industry watchers warning of a capacity glut. Vingroup cited oversupply risks in its statement.

Despite the change of plans, the conglomerate will continue training pilots.

Vingroup, the nation's largest privately owned company, has been scaling back or withdrawing from unprofitable operations to free up resources for manufacturing, including vehicle production. It launched Vietnam's first-ever domestic auto brand in June and is expanding smartphone output as it enters new markets.

Meanwhile, the conglomerate has pulled back from its once-core retail business. It said in December that it would merge retail operations with those of compatriot Masan Group, stepping away from running supermarkets and convenience stores, and shut down its VinPro electronics store chain.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media