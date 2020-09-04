ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Transportation

Mismanagement and graft brought down Thai Airways: panel

JR East to bring forward last train departures in Tokyo come spring

Embattled Asian and global airlines turning to state bailouts

Chinese airline losses pared by accounting maneuver

Transportation

Virgin Australia creditors approve $2.6bn sale to Bain

Deal wipes out existing shareholders, including Singapore Airlines and HNA

U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is expected to complete its takeover of Virgin Australia by Oct. 31.    © Reuters
PRASHANT MEHRA, Contributing writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Creditors of insolvent carrier Virgin Australia have backed a $2.6 billion buyout offer from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital that will keep the airline running and help them recover part of the debts they are owed.

The Australian airline's administrators on Friday said a creditors' meeting had accepted the deeds of the company arrangement formalizing the sale to Bain for 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.55 billion). The favorable response had been expected after the union representing the bulk of Virgin's workers threw its support behind the proposal to revive the stricken carrier.

The transaction will wipe out Virgin's existing shareholders, which include Singapore Airlines and China's HNA Group.

The vote draws a curtain on the four-month crisis at Australia's second-biggest carrier, one of the biggest casualties of the coronavirus pandemic in the Asia-Pacific airline sector.

"This outcome provides certainty for employees and customers, a return to creditors [and] opportunities for suppliers and financiers to continue to trade with the Virgin Australia Group as well as maintaining a competitive Australian aviation industry for the benefit of consumers," joint administrator Vaughan Strawbridge, a Deloitte partner, said in a statement.

The deeds will be signed and completed within 15 business days. The administrators will then make an application to the federal court for the transfer of Virgin Australia shares to Bain, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close