Virgin Australia creditors approve $2.6bn sale to Bain

SYDNEY -- Creditors of insolvent carrier Virgin Australia have backed a $2.6 billion buyout offer from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital that will keep the airline running and help them recover part of the debts they are owed.

The Australian airline's administrators on Friday said a creditors' meeting had accepted the deeds of the company arrangement formalizing the sale to Bain for 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.55 billion). The favorable response had been expected after the union representing the bulk of Virgin's workers threw its support behind the proposal to revive the stricken carrier.

The transaction will wipe out Virgin's existing shareholders, which include Singapore Airlines and China's HNA Group.

The vote draws a curtain on the four-month crisis at Australia's second-biggest carrier, one of the biggest casualties of the coronavirus pandemic in the Asia-Pacific airline sector.

"This outcome provides certainty for employees and customers, a return to creditors [and] opportunities for suppliers and financiers to continue to trade with the Virgin Australia Group as well as maintaining a competitive Australian aviation industry for the benefit of consumers," joint administrator Vaughan Strawbridge, a Deloitte partner, said in a statement.

The deeds will be signed and completed within 15 business days. The administrators will then make an application to the federal court for the transfer of Virgin Australia shares to Bain, which is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.