21 dishes in 24 hours: China's youth embrace lightning travel

NEW YORK/JAKARTA -- When Chinese travel blogger Xiaotiantian visited Chongqing in Sichuan province, she had a mission: to eat, and eat fast.

In a short video post on lifestyle app Xiaohongshu, she documents how she arrived at the airport at 9 a.m., took a taxi straight to the Guanyin street food area and "ate everything in 24 hours." She started her day with an internet-famous milk tea before moving on to such offerings as spicy ramen with crawfish, skewers in spicy hot pot, handmade icy sweet dumplings -- 21 different dishes in all -- before ending her day at Hongyadong, a famous tourist spot.