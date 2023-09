TOKYO -- More than 40% of travel and leisure companies surveyed by Nikkei do not expect Chinese visitors to Japan to return to pre-coronavirus levels until at least next year, as a cooling economy and lack of flights offset the revival of group tours.

Of the 24 hotel, leisure, air travel and other companies that responded to the poll early this month, 10 said they anticipate a full recovery in 2024 at the earliest. Only one sees a rebound this year.