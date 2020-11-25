ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
ANA to launch flight to China’s Shenzhen once a week

More can be scheduled if passengers over three weeks are clear of COVID

Shenzhen will be the fourth Chinese destination that All Nippon Airway has resumed flights to, after Shanghai, Guangzhou and Qingdao.
| Japan

TOKYO -- All Nippon Airways announced on Wednesday that it will launch flights connecting Narita Airport in Tokyo to Shenzhen in China once a week from Dec. 14, after the two countries agreed to reopen borders to each other for business travel.

ANA has already resumed flights from Narita to Shanghai, Guangzhou and Qingdao. The company had planned to offer flights to Shenzhen from Haneda in March this year, but postponed plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Beijing has said that the number of flights can increase if there are no COVID-19 cases among travelers over three consecutive weeks. 

ANA hopes to gain from plying the route to Shenzhen, where many high-tech companies in a wide range of industries are based. It also hopes to benefit from cargo demand from and to Shenzhen. 

