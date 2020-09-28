ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

ANA to restart service to Singapore and Bangkok in November

Carrier expands Sydney, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila flights as business resumes

ANA planes sit at Japan's Narita Airport in August. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)
MASASHI ISAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- All Nippon Airways will resume flights in November to and from Singapore and Bangkok as well as increase service on other international routes, according to a schedule released Monday, reflecting an expected rise in demand as coronavirus-related travel restrictions are loosened.

The ANA Holdings unit will operate two round-trip flights per week between Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Singapore and three between Narita Airport near Tokyo and Bangkok. The Japanese airline's new schedule also adds two round-trip flights a week from Haneda to Sydney, Ho Chi Minh City and Manila, and one between Haneda and London.

ANA anticipates increased demand on the Singapore route after the two countries agreed to reopen short-term business travel. Japan plans to gradually ease travel restrictions more broadly starting next month, allowing in foreign nationals with residence permits regardless of the country of origin.

Two flights between Haneda and Honolulu have been scheduled for November, in addition to the two being offered next month. All told, the carrier is reducing service by 4,604 flights in November compared with normal levels, fewer than the 4,811 to be cut in October.

