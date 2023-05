SYDNEY -- Air New Zealand is launching beds in its economy class that passengers can book in four-hourly blocks at a minimum cost of 400 New Zealand dollars ($254) each from next year.

The "Skynest," comprising two rows of three bunk beds, will be added to its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners from September 2024 and available to those flying between Auckland and either Chicago or New York. Air New Zealand claims to be the first to offer such beds in economy class.