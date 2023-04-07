Asian startups push Japan's tourism sector into digital age

TOKYO -- Asian travel startups see potential for growth in Japan and are helping drive the nation's tourism industry into the digital age via online sales to replace paper tickets and reservations recorded in notebooks.

The Japanese tourism industry has rebounded in recent months following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions, with over 1 million arrivals for the third straight month in February. On Wednesday, the country eased measures for entrants from China. It plans to scrap COVID-related border control measures for all visitors from May 8.