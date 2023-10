BANGKOK/TOKYO -- Asian ultraluxury resort companies are expanding into Japan to tap demand from wealthy overseas travelers and take advantage of the weak yen.

Singapore-based Soneva Holdings plans to open resorts in Japan as early as 2027, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Bromley said in an interview. The company has already signed a contract to purchase a remote island in Okinawa prefecture and plans to acquire land in Myoko, Niigata prefecture, in central Japan.