Travel & Leisure

Bangkok shooting stirs fears over tourist safety in Thailand

Hotel, aviation shares fall as authorities pledge tighter security

People walk past the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on Oct. 4: The mall is open for shoppers a day after a deadly shooting that killed two people. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Safety concerns loomed in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, after Tuesday's shooting in which two people were killed, eroding confidence among foreign tourists at a time when the kingdom is trying hard to promote tourism to boost the economy.

"I want to express my condolences to all families who lost their beloved ones in the unexpected," Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Wednesday at a business event held at the Siam Paragon shopping mall, where the shooting happened. "I believe that Siam Paragon has tried its best to take care of everyone's safety," Srettha said.

