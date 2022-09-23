Bhutan reopens with $200 tourist tax in test for sustainable travel

THIMPHU -- The tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, regarded as one of the world's most exclusive travel destinations, reopens to tourists on Friday after a closure of around two and half years because of COVID-19.

But the resumption of tourism and quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated travelers comes with a steep hike in the tourist tax, among other changes designed to keep Bhutan a high-end, sustainable destination. This has left many operators, still reeling from the pandemic, uncertain and anxious.