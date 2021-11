Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

SYDNEY (Reuters) -- Investment giant Blackstone Group made a $6.2 billion approach for troubled Australian casino firm Crown Resorts, sweetening an earlier offer as its main rival bidder is beset by regulatory problems.

Crown says its board will consider the latest Blackstone proposal. © Reuters

