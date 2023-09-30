ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Bullet train extension set to accelerate tourism in Japan's Hokuriku

Tourist website founder highlights famous temple, dinosaur museum in region

The temple of Eiheiji is a key tourist attraction in Japan's Hokuriku region. The extension of a major bullet train line is expected to bring more overseas visitors to the area.
TAKUJI KUNISHIDA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOYAMA, Japan -- The extension of a key bullet train line deeper into Japan's Hokuriku region is set to boost the number of foreign visitors to the picturesque area from next spring. Nikkei interviewed Stefan Schauwecker, founder and president of japan-guide.com, which has some 10 million page views per month, asking him about what inbound tourists should expect from the region on the northwest of the country's main island. 

Q: Tokyo and Fukui prefecture in Hokuriku will be connected by shinkansen from next March. What does that mean for overseas tourists and the area?

