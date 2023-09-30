Bullet train extension set to accelerate tourism in Japan's Hokuriku

TOYAMA, Japan -- The extension of a key bullet train line deeper into Japan's Hokuriku region is set to boost the number of foreign visitors to the picturesque area from next spring. Nikkei interviewed Stefan Schauwecker, founder and president of japan-guide.com, which has some 10 million page views per month, asking him about what inbound tourists should expect from the region on the northwest of the country's main island.

Q: Tokyo and Fukui prefecture in Hokuriku will be connected by shinkansen from next March. What does that mean for overseas tourists and the area?