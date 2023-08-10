China approves Japan, U.S., other destinations for group tourism

TOKYO -- The Chinese government released a new list of destination countries for outbound group tourism, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. on Thursday, a move that will give a lift to retailers and other travel-related businesses in those countries.

According to the announcement, the application process for group tours begins Thursday. New countries approved by the Chinese government include India, Pakistan, Qatar, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Lebanon, Turkey and Israel, Mexico, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden.