Travel & Leisure

China approves Japan, U.S., other destinations for group tourism

South Korea, Australia, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Turkey also included in list

Chinese tourists visit Sensoji Temple in Tokyo: Japan imposes strict visa requirements for individual Chinese visitors. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)
Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- The Chinese government released a new list of destination countries for outbound group tourism, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. on Thursday, a move that will give a lift to retailers and other travel-related businesses in those countries.

According to the announcement, the application process for group tours begins Thursday. New countries approved by the Chinese government include India, Pakistan, Qatar, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Lebanon, Turkey and Israel, Mexico, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden.

