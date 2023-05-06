ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

China domestic travel rebound fuels earnings at Marriott, Hyatt

Hotel revenues recover after end of zero-COVID despite soft international travel

A Marriott hotel in Hangzhou, China. The world's largest hotel group reported a net income of $757 million in the first quarter, doubling its total from the year before.   © Reuters
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | China

NEW YORK -- The return of domestic travel in China is driving earnings at top international hotel chains, with Marriott Intercontinental and others reporting almost full recoveries in accommodation spending to pre-pandemic levels in that market.

Marriott, the world's largest hotel group, this week reported a net income of $757 million in the first quarter, doubling its total from the year before. Hilton Worldwide Holdings's net income of $209 million was relatively flat over 2022. Hyatt reported a net income of $58 million in a turnaround from a $73 million loss last year while InterContinental Hotels Group also reported a rise in income. 

Read Next

Latest On Travel & Leisure

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close