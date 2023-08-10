China group tourism revival clouded by weak economy

TOKYO -- China's move to lift a ban on group travel to Japan, the U.S., South Korea and scores of other countries around the world sent shares in Asia tourism-related companies higher on Thursday on hopes for an inbound travel boom, even as economists say a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy is suppressing consumer spending there.

Although individual tourists have been able to travel more recently, the group travel that had been a mainstay of regional tourism had remained banned since January 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism notified travel agencies that the restriction on group tours and sales of airline tickets and hotel packages had been lifted with immediate effect for about 80 countries. That came in addition to the 60 or so countries, including destinations in Southeast Asia, where the ban was removed in February this year.