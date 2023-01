TONGLI, China -- The Lunar New Year holiday kicks off in China this weekend, with hopes running high that it will kick-start economic growth stuck at four-decade lows, but fears of a COVID-19 explosion loom over the festivities.

Many people are focused on reuniting with relatives they have not seen in years, rather than spending big at tourist hot spots, after Beijing last month reversed course on a zero-COVID policy that kept most of the population close to home during the pandemic.