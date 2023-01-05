ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China's New Year travel shows signs of recovery as restrictions ease

Businesses look forward to Lunar New Year with COVID wave passing peak

Sledders congregate at a Beijing park.   © Kyodo
NORIYUKI DOI, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China saw an uptick in travel over the New Year holiday that suggests consumer spending is starting to bounce back from the disruption caused by the zero-COVID policy and the surge in coronavirus cases that followed its end.

The number of domestic trips between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 edged up 0.44% on the year to 52.71 million, while revenue from these trips grew 4% to 26.5 billion yuan ($3.8 billion), data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism shows. That represents 42.8% and 35.1% of the pre-coronavirus levels in 2019, respectively.

