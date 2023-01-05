China's New Year travel shows signs of recovery as restrictions ease

SHANGHAI -- China saw an uptick in travel over the New Year holiday that suggests consumer spending is starting to bounce back from the disruption caused by the zero-COVID policy and the surge in coronavirus cases that followed its end.

The number of domestic trips between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 edged up 0.44% on the year to 52.71 million, while revenue from these trips grew 4% to 26.5 billion yuan ($3.8 billion), data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism shows. That represents 42.8% and 35.1% of the pre-coronavirus levels in 2019, respectively.