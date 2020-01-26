ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Travel & Leisure

China travel ban risks pain for Tokyo Disney after soggy year

Theme park operator takes 6% hit to profit from typhoon and labor costs

YUKI MASUDA, Nikkei staff writer
Overall visitors to Tokyo Disney likely fell from a year earlier during April-December period. (Photo by Yuki Masuda)

TOKYO -- Tokyo Disneyland operator Oriental Land is likely to report its first profit decline in three years for the April-December period after a powerful typhoon last autumn forced a rare closure of the theme park, Nikkei has learned.

Group operating profit is seen falling to about 100 billion yen ($915 million), down 6% on the year, with increased labor costs also contributing to the decrease.

Oriental Land is already forecasting a 16% drop in annual operating profit from last fiscal year's record high. Its results serve as an indicator of consumer spending and tourism trends in Japan.

How the remainder of the current fiscal year to March turns out will depend in part on the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak. China has told travel agencies to suspend overseas group tours effective Monday. Chinese tourists are frequent visitors at the Tokyo theme park.

When Typhoon Hagibis slammed into Japan in October, the Disney resort was closed all day on a Saturday, the first day of a three-day holiday, and stayed closed the following morning as well. The storm hit during the park's usually busy Halloween season. 

The closing was the park's first since the March 2011 tsunami. Visitor numbers were also likely down in December, one of the resort's busier months, owing to such factors as inclement weather. 

Sales for the nine-month period likely fell about 2% to around 390 billion yen.

The new Soaring: Fantastic Flight attraction, which opened in July, has helped sustain park attendance. But rising labor costs have become a weight on earnings growth as the company takes such steps as upgrading temporary hires to long-term employees.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media