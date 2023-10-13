ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Chinese travelers' slow return hits Southeast Asian economies

Share of China tourists declines in Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia

Tourists walk past the Wat Arun temple in Bangkok Sept. 10. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
KOSUKE INOUE and YUJI NITTA, Nikkei staff writers | Southeast Asia

BANGKOK/HANOI -- Chinese visitors remain slow to return to Southeast Asian nations despite such efforts as visa-free travel to lure them back, threatening their tourism-dependent economies and forcing some companies to reassess expansion plans.

The Wat Arun temple in Bangkok was filled with foreign tourists Tuesday, many of whom snapped photos in front of the landmark. But an on-site employee says the tourist traffic is only around 70% of pre-COVID levels, citing the smaller-than-expected number of Chinese visitors. 

