Chinese travelers' slow return hits Southeast Asian economies

BANGKOK/HANOI -- Chinese visitors remain slow to return to Southeast Asian nations despite such efforts as visa-free travel to lure them back, threatening their tourism-dependent economies and forcing some companies to reassess expansion plans.

The Wat Arun temple in Bangkok was filled with foreign tourists Tuesday, many of whom snapped photos in front of the landmark. But an on-site employee says the tourist traffic is only around 70% of pre-COVID levels, citing the smaller-than-expected number of Chinese visitors.