TOKYO/SHIZUOKA, Japan -- An international cruise ship docked at a Japanese port Wednesday for the first time in three years, another milestone toward the country regaining the tourist traffic that declined sharply during the pandemic.

The Amadea arrived during the morning at the Port of Shimizu in Shizuoka, the city nestled close to Mount Fuji. The liner carried more than 500 people, most of them hailing from Germany.