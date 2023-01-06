Flight constraints expected to weigh on China travel rebound

HONG KONG -- A lack of international flights is preventing a full recovery in the outbound Chinese tourism industry despite the resumption of quarantine-free travel, according to the top executive at China's largest online travel agency, Trip.com Group.

China said it would scrap mandatory isolation and mass testing for international arrivals on Jan 8., fueling huge demand for international travel as the world's second-largest economy pivots away from one of the world's strictest COVID-19 policies. The move coincides with Chunyun, the peak travel period in China during the Lunar New Year holiday.