TOKYO -- Japan welcomed 1.5 million visitors in January, according to data released on Wednesday by the Japan National Tourist Organization. With more foreign tourists returning to Japan, inbound spending could increase by 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) this year, shoveling in much-needed income to support the nation's growth.

This is 56% of the number in January 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit -- and fully 76% if excluding visitors from mainland China.