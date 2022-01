Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

HONG KONG -- Genting Hong Kong, the cruise line arm of Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay's global gambling empire, plans to file for liquidation on Tuesday in Bermuda.

In 2020, Singapore used Genting Hong Kong's idled Superstar Gemini cruise ship to temporarily house migrant workers amid a COVID outbreak in their dormitories. © Reuters

Genting cruise unit on brink of liquidation after court defeat

