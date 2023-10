NAGOYA, Japan -- Fans of the acclaimed animated film "Princess Mononoke" can soon immerse themselves in the world inspired by the 1997 Japanese feature at the theme park based on works by Studio Ghibli.

A 7.6-meter long, 3.4-meter high slide shaped like Okkoto-nushi, a huge wild boar god in the film, is expected to attract visitors young and old when Mononoke Village debuts Wednesday in Ghibli Park.